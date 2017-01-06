BREAKING: 8 wounded, 5 dead in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. –UPDATE –Police now believe there was only one gunman and he is in custody.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED –According to ABC Action News in Ft. Lauderdale, eight people have been shot at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood airport in Florida. Five people are reported dead, according to the television station on site.

One suspect is reportedly in custody, but at least one other active shooter has not been apprehended, according to reports. Unconfirmed reports say shots have been heard in a second terminal and a parking garage. Passengers are being removed from airplanes and the airport has been closed.

Terminal 1 is being evacuated and passengers have been seen exiting the airport with their hands in the air as police continue to search for at least one additional gunman.

TSA has advised people still in the airport to shelter in place.

The shooting took place in a busy terminal. The shooter was reportedly wearing and unknown uniform and had a military ID.

Witnesses reported to ABC Action News that the shooter was shouting, “I’m not Jewish, I’m not Jewish.”

Witnesses said the shooter ran out of ammunition, threw gun down on ground, laid down, face down with arms & legs spread.

