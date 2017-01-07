 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Additional road closings in Trussville announced

Additional road closings in Trussville announced

Posted by: Posted date: January 07, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Following the winter weather event on Friday night and Saturday morning, Trussville mayor Buddy Choat announced several road closings and problems with travel within the city.

Front entrance of Carrington Drive (back gate will be open as long as possible).

Windsong subdivision.

Valley Road at “big curve” going up hill to Tiffany Estates.

Interstate-59 northbound before Deerfoot Parkway, slow traffic due to icing going up the hill.

U.S. Highway 11 just north of downtown Trussville. Photo via Twitter - Melissa Payne @mjpayne_

U.S. Highway 11 just north of downtown Trussville. Photo via Twitter – Melissa Payne
@mjpayne_

c1myeetxeae3870

An 18-wheeler jack knifed on Interstate-59 northbound near the Deerfoot Parkway exit. Photo via Twitter- Justin Payne ‏@JBrantley_Payne

Comments

  1. Tara Renninger says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Katrina Lyles

  2. Nyce Nite says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Barbara Hancock

  3. Nyce Nite says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    She took a screen shot

  4. Chris Hallman says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Heather Gray Hallman

  5. Alicia McGowan says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Kyle Sanders you and Kim please be careful

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top