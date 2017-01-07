Additional road closings in Trussville announced
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –Following the winter weather event on Friday night and Saturday morning, Trussville mayor Buddy Choat announced several road closings and problems with travel within the city.
Front entrance of Carrington Drive (back gate will be open as long as possible).
Windsong subdivision.
Valley Road at “big curve” going up hill to Tiffany Estates.
Interstate-59 northbound before Deerfoot Parkway, slow traffic due to icing going up the hill.
This pickup just slid down Carrington Drive in Trussville, bumping some cars along the way. Please stay home! pic.twitter.com/GuI7PgqElY
— Chip Scarborough (@ChipWVTM13) January 7, 2017
