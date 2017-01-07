Road conditions likely won’t improve before noon Saturday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –Following a gulf system that dumped precipitation into an arctic air mass through Friday into early Saturday morning, travel problems abound.

In Trussville, road crews worked throughout the night to put sand on major thoroughfares, but motorists are still experiencing problems with icing on hills. Sand trucks were not able to get up the hills in areas such as Camp Coleman Road and in parts of Carrington due to the ice.

Roper Tunnel Road was closed on Friday night. Despite sand being placed on the roadway, motorists are still having difficulty making it up or down the hill.

Tim Shotts of Trussville Fire and Rescue said most of the main roads were passable with caution.

“You can drive on most of the main streets, but there are some slick spots,” Shotts said. “We certainly don’t advise driving if you can avoid, though.”

A truck has jack knifed in I-459 at the Trussville exit, according to Don Baker of Center Point Fire and Rescue.

According to multiple reports, Old Springville Road and Chalkville Mountain Road in Clay and Grayson Valley are impassable.

Meteorologist James Spann said not to expect much relief before noon on Saturday as temperatures struggle to rise above freezing.

Ice has vehicles stranded on Interstates throughout central Alabama and ALDOT crews are scrambling to treat roadways to get motorists on their way.

Here’s why should stay off the roads this morning. 18 wheelers are stuck on ice on I-65 in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/OZULudMHkg — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) January 7, 2017

In Jefferson County, 18-wheelers are reportedly stranded on I-65 with one truck blocking all northbound lanes at the Green Springs exit.

Governor Robert Bentley reports serious problems on I-20 from Jefferson County to the Georgia state line.

According to ALEA, all lanes of Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa County are impassible. Motorists are encouraged to stay off the roadway.

Jefferson County EMA is discouraging travel at this time as several Jefferson County cities such as Vestavia Hills have closed all roads due to icy conditions.