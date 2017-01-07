Sonic in Trussville providing free breakfast to on-duty first responders

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The crew at Sonic on Main Street in Trussville made it to work after a major winter weather event and went to work taking care of first responders.

After working through weather issues all night, Bly Gravlee of Sonic invited all on-duty personnel to drop by for a free breakfast.

With travel still treacherous on Saturday morning and several businesses delaying opening, Gravlee said Sonic was ready to go.

“Trussville Sonic is open ready to serve the first responders and the community,” Gravlee said.