Sonic in Trussville providing free breakfast to on-duty first responders

Posted by: Posted date: January 07, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The crew at Sonic on Main Street in Trussville made it to work after a major winter weather event and went to work taking care of first responders.

After a night of winter weather problems, Sonic on Main Street in Trussville is providing free breakfast to on-duty first responders.

After working through weather issues all night, Bly Gravlee of Sonic invited all on-duty personnel to drop by for a free breakfast.

With travel still treacherous on Saturday morning and several businesses delaying opening, Gravlee said Sonic was ready to go.

“Trussville Sonic is open ready to serve the first responders and the community,” Gravlee said.

