Dispute between 2 truckers on frozen I-20 leads to shooting, 1 wounded

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

ST. CLAIR COUNTY –An incident that authorities are calling road rage began as an argument between two truckers on Interstate 20 near the Brompton area and ended with one driver shot and hospitalized.

St. Clair County Assistant Sheriff’s Billy Murray told Carol Robinson that the shooting took place at about noon on Saturday.

Hans Scheing, of Delaware, was shot in the stomach when the argument escalated and transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in St. Clair County before being flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

John Thomas Hook, of East Garden City in South Carolina is the suspect in the incident.

Scheing’s condition is unknown at this time.