Trussville City, Jefferson County, Birmingham City schools closed on Monday, St. Clair County schools delay opening

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –According to the Jefferson County BOE, all Jefcoed schools are closed for January 9. Twelve-month employees report for duty at 8:30 a.m.

Trussville City schools will be closed on Monday, January 9. It will an eLearning day. Students have two weeks to complete their eLearning activities and assignments. If parents or students have any difficulty with eLearning, please contact the student’s teacher within the two week period.

Birmingham City schools will also be closed on Monday.

St. Clair County schools will be delayed two and a half hours on Monday morning.