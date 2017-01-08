Rain on Tuesday, temps in the 70s by Thursday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Hello, winter, it was nice of you to drop by. Don’t let the door it you on the way out.

Obviously, we haven’t seen the last of winter weather, but by Thursday, it might feel like a distant memory.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday evening that could linger through Wednesday night with a high temperature of 67 during the day on Wednesday. Thursday’s high could reach 70 degrees.

That’s a stark contrast to the subfreezing temps that accompanied the weekend precipitation and left layers of ice on Alabama roadways for two days. Those roads, by the way, were thawing out nicely by Sunday afternoon, but a few slick spots are still hanging around. Please continue to use caution when driving.

Such is life – and winter – in the deep South.