Red Cross facing blood shortage, urging donors to give

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood or platelets following the recent winter storm, which has compounded a severe winter blood shortage.

Icy roads over the weekend forced six blood drives to cancel in the Birmingham area, causing about 180 donations to go uncollected. Last month, close to 100 blood drives were forced to cancel across the country due to severe weather, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected. Overall, hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors and weather contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

“The need for blood doesn’t pause for severe weather – it’s constant,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director for Red Cross Blood Services. “Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed.”

Eligible donors can find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.