Trussville man wanted on felony warrant for theft

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Floyd Roland Needham Jr, 34, is wanted in Jefferson County on a felony warrant charging him with Failure to Appear Theft of Property 3rd Degree. He is described as 5’11” tall, 180 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. His last reported address is in the 500 block of Queenstown Road, Trussville 35173.

If you know where this suspect might be, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. A criminal charge is an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.