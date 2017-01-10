BREAKING -Active hostage situation ended at Tuscaloosa credit union on UA campus

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA –A hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union has ended shortly after Tuscaloosa police officers entered the building and took the suspect into custody.

Authorities say a suspect had taken hostages at the Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday morning.

It isn’t known how many people were inside the building at this time. The credit union, located on Bryant Drive on the University of Alabama campus just west of DCH Medical Center, is surrounded by law enforcement officers. Law enforcement responding includes Tuscaloosa police, Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office, UA police, and federal agents.

Stephanie Taylor of The Tuscaloosa News reported that snipers moved into place around the building. Buildings around the credit union were evacuated.

The suspect entered the building at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to Tuscaloosa police. There were no customers in the credit union at the time.