Clay City Council rezones properties on Deerfoot Parkway, Trussville Clay Road

By Bethany Adams, for the Tribune

CLAY—During Tuesday night’s meeting, Clay City Council considered recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission for the annexation of 6451 Deerfoot Parkway into the city of Clay, as well as for the rezoning of three properties on Deerfoot Parkway and Trussville Clay Road.

The owner of 6620 Trussville Clay Road (adjacent to middle school) has requested that the property be rezoned Town Center Commercial. The rezoning would allow for the construction of a 6-unit structure to be rented to business owners. The structure would include a coffee shop run by the property owners.

During the public hearings at the beginning of the meeting, Trussville resident Jane Bailey expressed concern about the rezoning of both properties on Deerfoot Parkway, which are owned by Frances Norris. Noting that Clay and Trussville officials planned to meet on Wednesday, she requested that the vote be postponed until the next meeting.

“We’re trying to be good neighbors, and we understand that you are, too,” Bailey stated.

Although City Manager Ronnie Dixon explained that the property at 6451 is not large enough to allow for the construction of a commercial business, Trussville resident Carla Nelson expressed concerns about an adjacent property. She stated that, while the property currently belongs to Jefferson County, it could at some point provide an opportunity for the addition of businesses which could potentially be unattractive to residents.

Explaining that the property neighbors land which is currently residential, City Manager Ronnie Dixon recommended that Norris rezone the property at 6451 to residential and offer to sell it to the neighboring owners.

Similarly, he recommended that she rezone the property at 6200 to institutional to match the neighboring property, which is currently owned by the Church of the Seventh Day Adventists. “I believe that would be your highest and best use,” he said.

At Dixon’s recommendations, Norris agreed to alter her request. The council voted unanimously to approve the annexation and amended rezoning of Norris’ properties, as well as the rezoning of the property located on Trussville Clay Road.

The next Clay City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. with pre-council at 6.