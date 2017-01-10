Erwin Middle School burglarized, sheriff’s office asking for help

From staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — According to detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, between 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, and 8 a.m. Dec. 23, four unidentified black males are suspected of breaking into Erwin Middle School in Center Point and stealing a safe from inside.

Surveillance video inside the school captured images of these suspects during this burglary.

If you think you recognize these persons, or know anything about this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. You remain anonymous, and the information you provide to Crime Stoppers leading to the charge and arrest of an identified suspect could result in a cash reward.