Grayson Cash is All-Tribune Most Valuable Player

By David Knox

Sports Editor

TRUSSVILLE – How do you replace an SEC running back like Jarrion Street?

Turns out, it wasn’t that hard.

One-time receiver, one-time starting safety, and occasional running back Grayson Cash turned out to be OK in filling Street’s big shoes for the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies.

He didn’t quite surpass Street’s 1,400 rushing yards, but he made up for that with everything else he did. That’s why Grayson Cash is our Most Valuable Player.

The Huskies used Cash as a slot receiver, as a running back, as a wildcat quarterback and on special teams returning kicks. He even punted.

Although Josh Floyd had many weapons at his disposal, the UAB commitment would have been hard to replace, and he probably wasn’t counted as that valuable by some observers before the season.

Floyd wasn’t one of them.

“He never surprised the coaches at all, we always thought he was a big-time player. I think everyone knew he was a great football player, but I do think some of the things he did this year surprised some people.

“He ended up with over 2,000 yards of total offense. If he’s not a finalist for Class 7A Back of the Year, I don’t know who is. He’s done so much for us.”

Cash rushed for 1,193 yards on 171 carries for a 6.98 yards-per-carry average and 20 touchdowns. He added 34 catches for 521 yards, a 15.3 average, and seven more touchdowns. He returned two punts for a 16.0 average and returned 10 kickoffs for a 25.0 average.

Despite all those touches, he didn’t fumble the ball all year.

“He’s a smart football player, a high football IQ, he’s about as smart a football player as I’ve ever had,” Floyd said. “He could play anywhere on the field. That’s why I think he’ll be successful in college because he has the ability to do so many different things.”

His breakout game came in the home-opener against Manatee. Cash scored six touchdowns – four rushing, two receiving – as he piled up 255 yards rushing on 18 carries and added 48 yards receiving on two catches, both of them touchdowns. He added 99 yards on three kickoff returns for a whopping 402 all-purpose yards.

He had four other 100-yard rushing games and added six games with 48 yards receiving or more. He scored at least one touchdown in every game.

There were other strong candidates for MVP across the area. Teammates Connor Adair, Noah Igbinoghene, Pinson Valley running back Khymel Chaverst and his teammate at quarterback Jackie Matthews. Where would Clay-Chalkville have been without Nico Collins or Willie Miller?

But as the most versatile player and leading rusher in the area for the area’s best team, we are sold on our selection of Grayson Cash as Most Valuable Player.