McSweeney Holdings to open new automotive dealership in Pell City

From staff reports

PELL CITY – Trussville-based McSweeney Holdings will locate a new automotive dealership in Pell City later this year. The dealership is set to carry brand vehicles such as Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram initially with future plans of adding additional brands.

“The McSweeney Holdings companies have always had a focus on the American made automotive brands so when we set out to grow the company into a new segment of the automotive industry, we looked to acquire a dealership with the brands that we understand and relate to the most, and the brands that represent quality and dependability,” Michael McSweeney said.

According to the project agreement between the City of Pell City, St. Clair County and McSweeney Holdings, this project will be situated on the corner of Highway 231 and Interstate 20. The total investment for the project will total more than $9 million.

“It has been a pleasure working with Mayor Pruitt and Chairman Manning from the very beginning. Their passion for this community was undeniable and they have made our plans for a new facility in Pell City incredible easy for us,” McSweeney said. “The whole community should be very proud of the elected officials they have in office.”

“The City of Pell City is pleased to welcome another new business to the I-20 Corridor in Pell City. This automotive dealership will help create a hub for automotive shopping in Pell City that should yield benefits, not only for McSweeney Holdings, but also for neighboring businesses,” Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said. “It will offer folks a chance to shop for a vehicle, have some lunch, do some shopping, and discover everything the Pell City community has to offer.”

McSweeney said the company would have loved to open the dealership in Trussville, but it was not legally feasible.

“All manufacturers have designated “APR’s” (area of primary responsibility), which give dealerships territorial and geographical rights to specific markets,” McSweeney said. “While we would love this new venture to be in the Trussville community, this market is already designated to existing dealers. However, Pell City is within our APR and we are excited about the economic growth that Pell City has been experiencing and believe that it will continue this strong economic growth in years to come.

“ It’s a wonderful community with great people and we are excited to be a part of it. Trussville will always be our hometown and will continue to be the headquarters for McSweeney Holdings and we will continue support the community as much as we can.”

This dealership will be the first dealership owned by McSweeney Holdings of this type. McSweeney Holdings’ long history in the automotive industry started as Rod McSweeney began his career in 1979 by up-fitting and refurbishing commercial vans.

The company currently designs, engineers and manufactures specialty vehicles such as off-road trucks, shuttle buses, mobile offices, handicap vehicles and bulletproof transportation.