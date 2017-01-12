Center Point City Council hears public comments, presents traffic camera report

By Bethany Adams, for the Tribune

CENTER POINT— Four Center Point residents spoke during the public comments portion of Thursday night’s city council meeting, including Sharon Wilbourn, who expressed concerns regarding Councilor Howell’s recent decision to run for state representative. “It feels as if we were used as a stepping stone,” she stated.

Howell assured her that his decision to run was for the benefit of Center Point. “I’m all about making our city progress, and I just saw that as an opportunity,” he said.

Wilbourn also discussed the lack of adequate street lighting, asking if the council would consider changing to brighter LED bulbs. Council President Roger Barlow said that it was not a part of the city’s plans, but that the council did approve adding several lights a few months earlier.

Resident Don Halsey requested that the council give a complete cost breakdown on the renovations being done at the historic Patterson House. He also mentioned a number of concerns regarding safety in the city, including a lack of safe-zones at schools and crime in the area.

Barlow stated that he shared Halsey’s concerns about registered sex offenders living in the area, but explained that it is not something the council has control over. “I’m as frustrated with that as you are,” he said.

Resident Billy Hagood discussed the cutting that has been done by certain groups on roads that have recently been repaved. He suggested that the council consider passing an ordinance which would limit the amount of cutting that can be done.

“We’re following up on that,” Mayor Tom Henderson said. “We’re also researching that kind of ordinance that you’re talking about.” Public Works Director Bobby Loggins stated that the county does charge impact fees.

Resident Ruth Crumley spoke to the council and stated that she has received two citations from the Redflex traffic cameras which she believes were unjustified. “I was warned if I didn’t agree with the people that issued the tickets… that I would be charged an additional $25,” she said.

Barlow explained that, if a citizen wins the appeals process, the $25 fee will be refunded. “I would encourage anybody, if you get a ticket and you don’t think it was fair… you should appeal,” Barlow said.

Crumley, however, stated that she did not believe she would have received a fair hearing.

“I saw the video, but I do not believe that I did not stop,” she said, explaining that the video did not make it clear that she had failed to stop correctly. “So I paid the fees.”

Former Councilor Raymond Olan addressed the council concerning the resolution on the agenda to award the bid for the paving of the parking lot at the historic Patterson House.

The low bid came in at $53,000-128,000 and would include the paving of two separate sections of the parking lot: one portion providing two handicap spots, and one general parking section. The handicap portion is required by the state.

Olan explained that, when he was on the council, the addition of the non-handicap parking section was under some debate. “It was said we do not have an economical history with the Patterson House,” he said, adding that the house has not been used for an event since the city entered into a partnership with the preservation society a year ago. “Do we realize that we’re investing in something that we have no idea what we’re getting out of it?”

Olan also stated that there were other parking options that could be used for events at the house, including the parking lot which was recently built across the lake, and which can hold over fifty vehicles.

Later during the meeting, Councilor Terry Leesburg pointed out that the bid for the parking lot included both sections, while the council had requested separate bids for each. Since this would prohibit voting on each section individually, the council agreed to postpone the vote until a later date.

The council also voted to approve a resolution approving the cost of an engineering study for ALDOT for the traffic camera program, and Mayor Henderson later gave a report on the Reflex system.

During the month of November, over 3,000 citations were approved. In December, 22 were approved and nearly 5,000 are still in progress. Including the warning period that lasted the month of October, 18,703 citations have been made available for prosecution and 12,412 have been approved by city officials.

City officials expect to receive a financial report by the end of the week.

The next Center Point City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, with pre-council at 6:45.