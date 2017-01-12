Center Point has nearly 19,000 traffic citations made available for prosecution via cameras since October

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: January 12, 2017

By Bethany Adams, for the Tribune

CENTER POINT — During the month of November, more than 3,000 traffic citations were approved from traffic cameras throughout Center Point. In December, 22 were approved and nearly 5,000 are still in progress. Including the warning period that lasted the entire month of October, 18,703 citations have been made available for prosecution and 12,412 have been approved by city officials.

Photo by Bethany Adams

Photo by Bethany Adams

The program, which was originally implemented in 2011, uses a system of cameras in order to combat red light running, stop sign running and speeding within the city. The cameras, supplied by Arizona-based company Redflex, are located at a number of intersections throughout Center Point.

Despite the high number of citations, Mayor Tom Henderson said his office isn’t seeing near the number of complaints it did before the first time the program was shut down in 2012.

“It seems to be going good,” Henderson said. “I guess we’ve got a few people who don’t like to be caught breaking the law. But we haven’t had near the complaints we had last time.”

Henderson said he was unsure exactly why the complaints have died down other than maybe the public is simply more aware of their existence.

“They’ve been aware of the increase in the speeding and running of traffic lights in the time they were turned off,” he said.

Resident Ruth Crumley spoke to the council and stated that she has received two citations from the Redflex traffic cameras which she believes were unjustified.

“I was warned if I didn’t agree with the people that issued the tickets . . . that I would be charged an additional $25,” she said.

Barlow explained that, if a citizen wins the appeals process, the $25 fee will be refunded. “I would encourage anybody, if you get a ticket and you don’t think it was fair . . . you should appeal,” Barlow said.

Crumley, however, stated that she did not believe she would have received a fair hearing.

“I saw the video, but I do not believe that I did not stop,” she said, explaining that the video did not make it clear that she had failed to stop correctly. “So I paid the fees.”

According to Henderson, the number of ticketed individuals has gone down since the addition of a public safety director, who combs through all the video sent from Redflex.

“Three different people review them before they send the videos to us,” Henderson said. “Then our director of public safety goes over them again and decides which ones get tickets and which ones don’t.

“It’s a pretty good process there, and it cuts way down on the number of tickets that get sent out.”

Comments

  1. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    This is a money scam. Less tickets because people are refusing to drive through or shop in Center Point. Maybe they need to worry more about the crime and gunshots we are hearing every night. But no let’s ticket the older people for going over the line at the stop sign on Polly Reed road where most of the tickets came from. Funny how they put the camera right in front of the senior center

  2. Gwen M. Youngblood says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Yes! Since they are making so much money, let’s invest in more officers to fight the criminals and do something about the constant shooting. I am so sick of being scared inside and outside my home.

  3. Allen Pugh says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Keeps people from shopping and using Centerpoint businesses , hurts them in the long run

  4. Justin Williamson says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Unconstitutional

  5. Christopher Oliver says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Wrong on so many levels.

  6. Michael Gallagher says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    You have a constitutional right (6th amendment), to face your accuser. Until that traffic cam shows up in court, I do not see any way it can be considered constitutional.

  7. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Mrs. Crumbley said last night that she has lived in Center Point for 57 years and has never in her whole life of driving ever received a ticket from anywhere. Mr Barlow (council president) was rude to her. It’s ridiculous that they put money before safety of us. The cameras are and will always be about MONEY.

  8. Christopher Oliver says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Just for fun….19k tickets at $100 equals $1.9 MILLION in 4 months. That’s $5,700,000.00 in a year.

  9. Nicole Gutierrez says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Luis E Gutierrez

  10. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    I’ve also started a new group for people to help with ideals to stop all this nonsense from the “leaders” of Center Point.

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/227367101048641/

  11. The Trussville Tribune says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    The traffic cameras only provide video. The process in which the tickets are distributed is laid out in the story.

  12. Darlene Blakney Murry says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I recieved a ticket back when they first had them out 100 bucks

  13. Terry Melvin says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Boycotting centerpoint not a good place!

  14. Scott Wheeler says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Won’t shop in Centerpoint cause they don’t want to get shot,robbed,carjacking assaulted,beat up…,I lived there 15 years. Them thugs can have it…

  15. Scott Wheeler says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Should obey traffic laws and you will be ok…I’ve lived there , never got a ticket in 15 yrs…what does that tell ya????

  16. Lesley Russ says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Mary Ann Eubank

  17. Michael Gallagher says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I agree with obeying the laws, but shouldn’t they obey the laws too? That is, after all, how civilized society works.

  18. Earl Gunter says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I avoid center point because of this. Too easy for them to give a BS ticket.

  19. Mike Haynes says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Another reason I would not go to center point for any reason

  20. Michael Gallagher says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    A ticket is issued by an “officer”, but do you get to face your accuser in court? Nope, he is in Arizona.

  21. Mike Haynes says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Midfield has cameras and they just randomly take a picture even when you are at a full stop five feet behind the line

  22. Rickey Alexander says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    The things are busting people for rolling an inch over the line, time to clean house Center Point

  23. Kathy Sills says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    It is a trap and a money pit….

  24. Michael Gallagher says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    If the city viewed this as anything other than a revenue stream, they would never have been installed. They try to justify them as a public safety issue. As far as a public safety issue, I have to agree, but it is the cameras creating the safety issue. Do a little Google search on it. https://www.motorists.org/issues/red-light-cameras/increase-accidents/

  25. Michael Gallagher says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    So the three people that review the video in Arizona are going to fly out and accuse me in court? The cameras are actually increasing accidents. Do your research.

  26. Adam Wiggins says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Question. How do they have the time to process that many court cases??? Even plead no contest that is a rather excessive amount.

  27. Terrie Dollar says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I dont shop centerpoint due to crime. Nor clay nor roebuck ever.

  28. Brian Hallmark says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Best to stay away from that dump town.

