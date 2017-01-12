Clay man sought in burglary, theft charges

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — Debarthony Jermaine Watkins, 25, is wanted in Jefferson County on felony warrants charging him with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, and failure to appear possession of controlled substance. He is described as 6’1″ tall and 175 lbs. His last reported address is in the 9900 block of Willow Ridge Road, Pinson.

If you know where this suspect might be, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip online and get your private code number. You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest. A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.