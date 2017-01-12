JCSO looking for two male suspects in Center Point murder

Carlesha Denise Cox, 33, of Center Point, was arrested in Novemeber 2016, and is charged with the murder of Corey Merrida. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office believes she was accompanied by two males during the crime, and are asking for help identifying the additional suspect.

Corey Merrida, 39, was found shot to death on October 26 in the 1800 block of Centerbrook Lane in Center Point.

Sheriff’s Detectives learned that Merrida had been staying at an apartment of a friend, and went outside to retrieve something from his car the night of the shooting.

While outside, two armed men and a woman forced their way into the front door looking for the man who rented the apartment. When the victim returned to the apartment through the backdoor he was shot. The three suspects fled the area.

The investigation revealed Cox believed Merrida had stolen money from her. She and the two male suspects allegedly came to the apartment to take it back.

Cox was released on $100,000 bond pending trial.

The two other suspects involved have not yet been identified. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.