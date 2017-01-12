Man shot dead while aiding mother who was hit in the face with gun

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation according to Lt. Sean Edwards. The incident occurred Wednesday at Best Convenience Store on Pearson Avenue.

Rashiem Porter, 36, was killed Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. according to Edwards. Porter was attempting to aid his mother, who had allegedly been hit by the suspect in the face with a gun.

When the officers arrived, they witnessed Porter lying on the ground suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, Porter and the black male suspect got into a physical altercation before the assault on Porter’s mother.

Once the fight was over the mother started to walk home. The suspect and another black male ran from the front of the building and hit his mother in the face with a gun, knocking her to the ground.

Porter attempted to run to his mother’s aide but was shot by the suspect. The suspects then fled the scene in a black Nissan.

The victim’s brother was also at the location.

“Detectives are confident that the shooter will be brought to justice,” Edwards said.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.