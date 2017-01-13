Police are searching for missing Arab teenager

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

ARAB –Police are searching for a 16-year-old Arab girl believed to have been seen in Gadsden on Friday.

Devin Laine Tidmore was seen leaving her home on Smith Circle in Arab around 3 a.m. January 2, with an unidentified man driving a black Chevy Trail Blazer, according to police. He is believed to be from the Guntersville area.

Tidmore did not take her cell phone with her when she left home. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with blue eyes and long brown hair she usually wears curly.