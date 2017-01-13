Concerns raised over Center Point councilman’s bid for state representative, other residents speak at meeting

By Bethany Adams

For The Tribune

CENTER POINT — Four Center Point residents spoke during the public comments portion of Thursday night’s city council meeting, including Sharon Wilbourn, who expressed concerns regarding Councilor James Howell’s recent decision to run for state representative.

“It feels as if we were used as a stepping stone,” Wilbourn stated.

Howell assured her his decision to run was for the benefit of Center Point.

“I’m all about making our city progress, and I just saw that as an opportunity,” he replied.

Wilbourn also discussed the lack of adequate street lighting, asking if the council would consider changing to brighter LED bulbs. Council President Roger Barlow said it was not a part of the city’s plans, but the council did approve adding several lights a few months earlier.

Resident Don Halsey mentioned a number of concerns regarding safety in the city, including a lack of safe-zones at schools and crime in the area.

Barlow stated he shared Halsey’s concerns about registered sex offenders living in the area, but explained that it is not something the council has control over.

“I’m as frustrated with that as you are,” Barlow said.

Resident Billy Hagood discussed the cutting that has been done by certain groups on roads that have recently been repaved. He suggested that the council consider passing an ordinance which would limit the amount of cutting that can be done.

“We’re following up on that,” Mayor Tom Henderson said. “We’re also researching that kind of ordinance that you’re talking about.” Public Works Director Bobby Loggins stated that the county does charge impact fees.