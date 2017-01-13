Restoration and use of historic Patterson House in Center Point questioned at council meeting

By Bethany Adams

For The Tribune

CENTER POINT — Former Center Point Councilor Raymond Olan addressed the Center Point City Council at their last meeting on Thursday concerning the resolution on their agenda to award the bid for the paving of the parking lot at the historic Patterson House.

The low bid came in at $53,000-128,000 and would include the paving of two separate sections of the parking lot: one portion providing two handicap spots, and one general parking section. The handicap portion is required by the state.

Olan explained that, when he was on the council, the addition of the non-handicap parking section was under some debate. “It was said we do not have an economical history with the Patterson House,” he said, adding that the house has not been used for an event since the city entered into a partnership with the preservation society a year ago. “Do we realize that we’re investing in something that we have no idea what we’re getting out of it?”

Olan also stated that there were other parking options that could be used for events at the house, including the parking lot which was recently built across the lake, and which can hold over fifty vehicles.

Later during the meeting, Councilor Terry Leesburg pointed out that the bid for the parking lot included both sections, while the council had requested separate bids for each. Since this would prohibit voting on each section individually, the council agreed to postpone the vote until a later date.

Mayor Tom Henderson said the house is part of the park area in the city, and would be used for events, such as weddings and business meetings. He added that the city had not currently gotten any use from the building because it has not yet been completed.

“It’s hard to have events when there’s [construction] that still needs [to be completed],” he said. “The parking lot is very important to having it completed.”

The Patterson House was built in the early 1900s, and was located in the valley. It’s kind of a historical structure, and Henderson indicated he wanted to preserve that.