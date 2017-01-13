Texas teacher impregnated by 13-year-old student sentenced to 10 years in prison after guilty plea

By Associated Press

HOUSTON, TX — Alexandria Vera, the former Stovall Middle School teacher who admitted to having sex with her 13-year-old student, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The judge in the case said her sentencing should serve as a warning to others who are thinking of doing the same thing.

In November, Vera pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child. Her guilty plea lowered the minimum sentence, paving the way for parole eligibility in five years.

During the trial, the victim wrote a letter to the court expressing that he was in love with Vera. The boy’s parents also indicated that they were worried about Vera losing her job.

The victim’s mother also said that in her culture, the age difference in her son’s relationship with Vera was not an issue.

According to court documents, last summer Vera met a 13-year-old boy who was a student in her 8th grade English class during summer school.

A sexual relationship reportedly developed. Vera became pregnant, but terminated the pregnancy upon learning that Child Protective Services had launched an investigation.

Vera claims she and the teen are in love, and she’s been introduced to his family as his girlfriend, court documents state. The boy’s parents are reportedly accepting of the relationship, including Vera in family gatherings.

The boy is now in foster care after it was learned the boy’s parents were supportive of his relationship and Vera’s pregnancy.