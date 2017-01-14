BREAKING – Pedestrian stuck and killed on I-59 north of Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Alabama State Troopers are on scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-59 North at mile marker 146 involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian is a confirmed fatality.

The incident occurred just north of the Trussville city limits between the Deerfoot Parkway exit 143 and the Argo exit 148 where the Advent Road bridge crosses I-59.

The Southbound lanes have reopened and one lane Northbound has been opened. Motorists should use alternate routes if possible.

Updates will follow when available.