Pair of 22-year-olds killed in early morning wreck near Warrior

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Saturday claimed two lives.

Donald Lee Turner, 22, of Warrior, was killed when the 1994 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway on Skyline Drive and overturned. Turner was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Alyssa Victoria Carroll, 22, of Birmingham, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene as well.

A third occupant, Joseph Allen Buchanan, 23, of Mount Olive, was injured and transported to UAB Hospital. None of the occupants in the Honda Civic were wearing seat belts.

The crash occurred five miles north of Warrior. State Troopers continue to investigate.