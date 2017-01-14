Pedestrian killed on I-59 was suspect in home invasion, shooting north of Clay

The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –Law enforcement officers now say the pedestrian struck and killed on I-59 north Saturday morning was the suspect in a home invasion and shooting north of Clay that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4 a.m. this morning deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress with shots fired at a residence in the 7600 block of Old Springville Road in northeast Jefferson County.

They arrived to find an 18-year-old female suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment

Information on the scene is that the victim and 20-year-old Jakeel Brown of Forestdale had been in a dating relationship that recently ended. Brown broke into the residence armed with a handgun. He fired shots at the victim’s parents and then at the victim. The victim was struck, but her parents were not. The victim’s father fired shots at the suspect who then fled the scene in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

A lookout was issued to surrounding agencies for the Camaro. A short time later the Sheriff’s Office was notified that the suspect had wrecked the car on I-59 at the 146 mile marker near Argo. As Jakeel Brown attempted to flee on foot by running across the interstate, he was struck by a car and killed. The motorist was not injured.

Publsher’s Note: The original statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office listed the 6700 block of Old Springville Road as the address on the home invasion. After conferring with JCSO officials, it was determined that the correct address of the incident was 7600 Old Springville Road, just north of Clay. The story has been updated with the correct address.