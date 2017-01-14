Structure fire in Trussville blocking South Chalkville Road

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: January 14, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A structure fire on South Chalkville Road in Trussville has the road blocked by emergency vehicles near the Gunter Oil Shell Station.

According to acting Trussville Fire Chief Tim Shotts, the structure was a total loss, but no injuries have been reported.

“The family got out of there in plenty of time,” Shotts said.

Trussville Fire Department is still working on some of the hot spots, but any threat of spreading has been squashed. South Chalkvile Road was blocked for several hours Saturday morning due to the emergency crews. At 8:54 a.m. Saturday, one lane of the road has been opened to traffic. Caution in the area is advised while crews continue to clean the area.

Trussville Fire Department working on a structure fire on South Chalkville road Saturday morning. Photo by Scott Buttram

Trussville Fire Department working on a structure fire on South Chalkville road Saturday morning. Photo by Scott Buttram

Emergency crews have South Chalkville Road blocked Saturday morning for several hours. Photo by Scott Buttram

Emergency crews have South Chalkville Road blocked Saturday morning for several hours. Photo by Scott Buttram

Comments

  1. Brittany Nicole Hardin says:
    January 14, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Vicki Jordan Hardin

  2. Stephanie Andrews says:
    January 14, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Tim Lawley are y’all alright?

  3. The Trussville Tribune says:
    January 14, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    UPDATE: One lane of South Chalkville Road has opened. Caution in the area is advised.

  4. Stephanie Andrews says:
    January 14, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Thank you Mrs. Griffith

