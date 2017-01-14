Structure fire in Trussville blocking South Chalkville Road

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A structure fire on South Chalkville Road in Trussville has the road blocked by emergency vehicles near the Gunter Oil Shell Station.

According to acting Trussville Fire Chief Tim Shotts, the structure was a total loss, but no injuries have been reported.

“The family got out of there in plenty of time,” Shotts said.

Trussville Fire Department is still working on some of the hot spots, but any threat of spreading has been squashed. South Chalkvile Road was blocked for several hours Saturday morning due to the emergency crews. At 8:54 a.m. Saturday, one lane of the road has been opened to traffic. Caution in the area is advised while crews continue to clean the area.