3 arrested in disturbance at Regal Cinemas

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –A disturbance at the Regal Cinemas theater on Saturday night led to the arrests of three people.

Trussville police arrested two juveniles from Birmingham for disorderly conduct and deputies from Jefferson County took a third person with a gun into custody. It is not believed at this time that the gun was drawn.

Regal had scheduled vampire and horror movies in three different theaters for the Friday the 13th weekend. Included were The Bye Bye Man and Underworld: Blood Wars.

Trussville police were anticipating a big turnout for the movies.

“We expected large crowds this weekend, so we brought in additional officers to work the area,” Trussville captain Jeff Bridges said.

Off-duty sheriff’s deputies are also employed by the shopping center to patrol the parking lot and were on hand to assist.

Saturday’s incident marks at least the second disturbance at the theater that required police response in the last three weeks.

On Christmas night, police responded to large numbers of teenagers loitering and wondering through the shopping center parking lot. In that incident, officers were able to bring to crowd under control and clear the area without incident.