3 arrested in disturbance at Regal Cinemas
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –A disturbance at the Regal Cinemas theater on Saturday night led to the arrests of three people.
Trussville police arrested two juveniles from Birmingham for disorderly conduct and deputies from Jefferson County took a third person with a gun into custody. It is not believed at this time that the gun was drawn.
Regal had scheduled vampire and horror movies in three different theaters for the Friday the 13th weekend. Included were The Bye Bye Man and Underworld: Blood Wars.
Trussville police were anticipating a big turnout for the movies.
“We expected large crowds this weekend, so we brought in additional officers to work the area,” Trussville captain Jeff Bridges said.
Off-duty sheriff’s deputies are also employed by the shopping center to patrol the parking lot and were on hand to assist.
Saturday’s incident marks at least the second disturbance at the theater that required police response in the last three weeks.
On Christmas night, police responded to large numbers of teenagers loitering and wondering through the shopping center parking lot. In that incident, officers were able to bring to crowd under control and clear the area without incident.
Comments
Which is why as a Trussville resident we drive to the Summit to the movies. They better do something or they will lose all their business.
Wayne
Wow. Just 3. Slow night.
They did do something. They brought in additional police presence for what they expected to be a busy weekend. I’m not sure what more they can do…
Theaters= trouble when parent;s cannot control their teens. Curfews should not be 11 pm or midnight on the week-end.
Haley Simpson Garrett
they are also overpriced but generally just not a good environment for kids.
they are also overpriced but generally just not a good environment for kids.
The kids coming in to the area do not and will not have curfews. Look at crime in the surrounding areas and you will see that to be the case. With school failings near by, lord knows what will be coming next. It is only getting worse.
The kids coming in to the area do not and will not have curfews. Look at crime in the surrounding areas and you will see that to be the case. With school failings near by, lord knows what will be coming next. It is only getting worse.
I believe you meant parent failings….
I believe you meant parent failings….
Brittany Raven Love good thing we didn’t go any later
Brittany Raven Love good thing we didn’t go any later
There is no failing schools in that area.
There is no failing schools in that area.
U think under this new management of Trussville that protecting the innocent and keeping order is more important that writing frivolous traffic violations. It sends a message, no thugs allowed. Keep up the good work men.
U think under this new management of Trussville that protecting the innocent and keeping order is more important that writing frivolous traffic violations. It sends a message, no thugs allowed. Keep up the good work men.
They parents need to start going with there kids
They parents need to start going with there kids
Deborah Whatley Stephenson, I’m glad we went to the Summit instead.
Deborah Whatley Stephenson, I’m glad we went to the Summit instead.
Per the state of Alabama, there are 19 failing schools in the Birmingham area. I believe Trussville is a suburb of Birmingham. The list was released this week.
Per the state of Alabama, there are 19 failing schools in the Birmingham area. I believe Trussville is a suburb of Birmingham. The list was released this week.
I go with my 12 year old but my 15 year old goes with friends and I don’t have a problem with it. He’s a good kid and I trust him. Sounds like the PD did a good job controlling the situation and I don’t have reservations about him going next weekend.
I go with my 12 year old but my 15 year old goes with friends and I don’t have a problem with it. He’s a good kid and I trust him. Sounds like the PD did a good job controlling the situation and I don’t have reservations about him going next weekend.
Glad it happened after we left the Chinese Restaurant I sure did want that going on. But there was a lot cop/security around
Glad it happened after we left the Chinese Restaurant I sure did want that going on. But there was a lot cop/security around
And yes, the problem is parenting. So many just don’t care where kids are or what kids are doing. It is pitiful. Even when they think they know, doesn’t mean kids will behave. Parenting is a 24 hour job.
And yes, the problem is parenting. So many just don’t care where kids are or what kids are doing. It is pitiful. Even when they think they know, doesn’t mean kids will behave. Parenting is a 24 hour job.
Well I am going to continue to go there and keep Trussville money in Trussville. I’ve never had a problem there. They aren’t over priced they have the same rates as everyone else.
Well I am going to continue to go there and keep Trussville money in Trussville. I’ve never had a problem there. They aren’t over priced they have the same rates as everyone else.
Niki Howard Burnett Brandi Humphreys Tonya Lynch Burnett good thing we didn’t go
Police have been at that theater for years now. I have never felt unsafe there. Looks like they prevented worse problems from occurring.
My daughter works there and saw it all. Kudos to the Dad who came up there and told his son, sleep well in jail tonight because I am not bailing you out!!!!!
FYI it’s not the theater’s problem. When the movies are over patents allow their children to stay there longer than needed. Patents drop them off and leave them. My daughter has worked there for a year and this is the first incident she had seen.
FYI it’s not the theater’s problem. When the movies are over patents allow their children to stay there longer than needed. Patents drop them off and leave them. My daughter has worked there for a year and this is the first incident she had seen.
FYI it’s not the theater’s problem. When the movies are over patents allow their children to stay there longer than needed. Patents drop them off and leave them. My daughter has worked there for a year and this is the first incident she had seen.
It’s a Birmingham address so I assume Trussville doesn’t receive those tax dollars. Why is the Trussville police department patrolling this Birmingham zone?
Monica Jordan probably a mixed bag. That theatre serves a diverse social economic area. Yes, the address is in Trussville which features one of the top school districts in the state but it also borders areas served by Jefferson County and Birmingham City schools which absolutely and unfortunately feature many poor performing institutions.
Monica Jordan probably a mixed bag. That theatre serves a diverse social economic area. Yes, the address is in Trussville which features one of the top school districts in the state but it also borders areas served by Jefferson County and Birmingham City schools which absolutely and unfortunately feature many poor performing institutions.
Last I checked it was a Trussville address. What makes you think it’s in Birmingham?
I stand corrected, it shows a 35235 zip, however it has always been patrolled by TPD, same as Target and the Pinnacle, also BHAM addresses. I believe some “annexing” has occurred over the years for tax revenue purposes.
In fact, that WalMart used to have a TPD sub-station in it.
Ian Maddox it’s 35235
Anna Scharf Key I double checked myself and edited my comment.