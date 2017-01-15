Trussville man wanted on domestic violence charges

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Earnest Devonte Whisenant, 24, is wanted in Jefferson County on a felony warrant charging him with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

Whisenant is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. His last reported address is in the 3500 block of Perry Street in Trussville.

If you know where Whisenant might be, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Please note that a criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.