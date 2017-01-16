79-year-old man ejected from vehicle, killed in crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

LAMAR COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Sulligent man.

Donald Gene Cantrell, 79, was killed when the Dodge Caravan he was driving left the roadway, struck several trees, and overturned. Cantrell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on County Lake Road, ten miles north of Vernon.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.