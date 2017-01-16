President-elect Trump interviews Alabama’s Pryor for Supreme Court opening

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Long considered to be among president-elect Donald Trump’s top two choices for the vacant justice seat on the Supreme of the United States, former Alabama attorney general Bill Pryor has been interviewed by Trump, according to abovethelaw.com.

According to the report, Pryor met with Trump in New York on Saturday.

Pryor currently serves as United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and a Commissioner on the United States Sentencing Commission.

He was Alabama’s attorney general from 1997 until 2004 before being appointed to the federal seat by President George W. Bush. Pryor has drawn favorable comparisons to the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

A conservative and believer in strict constitutional law, Pryor once called Roe vs. Wade the “worst abomination in the history of constitutional law.”

Trump has promised to announce his choice within two weeks of the inauguration.