Armed guards inside churches? New Alabama bill could make it possible

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ROGERSVILLE — Republican State Rep. Lynn Greer has pre-filed a bill called “The Alabama Church Protection Act”, or HB36, that would allow armed guards inside churches and give them a certain level of immunity.

Alabama churches have created security teams in the past. Members with gun permits would attend activities, and they wouldn’t be breaking any laws, but the new legislation could make that even easier.

“This bill would require the Alabama Peace Officers’ 20 Training Commission to develop and disseminate the 21 curriculum for members of church protection 22 programs to local law enforcement agencies 23 throughout the state, which would administer and 24 certify the training of members of all church 25 protection programs,” the bill states.