McDonald’s announces two new burgers will be added to their menu

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – McDonald’s of Central Alabama announced today the addition of two new hamburgers to their menu. The new additions will each be variations of the original Big Mac.

The Mac Jr. will be a single patty burger prepared similar to the Big Mac, but slightly smaller than the original making it the easier to eat on the go. The Mac Jr. is served without the middle sesame seed bun.

The Grand Mac will be prepared with one-third pound of 100 percent beef patty, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, onions and pickles. It is to be served on a larger, three leveled sesame seed bun with crisp lettuce, minced onions and pickles.