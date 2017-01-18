McDonald’s announces two new burgers will be added to their menu
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM – McDonald’s of Central Alabama announced today the addition of two new hamburgers to their menu. The new additions will each be variations of the original Big Mac.
The Mac Jr. will be a single patty burger prepared similar to the Big Mac, but slightly smaller than the original making it the easier to eat on the go. The Mac Jr. is served without the middle sesame seed bun.
The Grand Mac will be prepared with one-third pound of 100 percent beef patty, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, onions and pickles. It is to be served on a larger, three leveled sesame seed bun with crisp lettuce, minced onions and pickles.
“The Big Mac is one of our most well-known menu items and a favorite for McDonald’s customers all over the world,” said McDonald’s owner/operator Larry Thornton, who owns two McDonald’s restaurants in the McDonald’s of Central Alabama CO-OP. “As a McDonald’s owner operator I am excited to offer our customers these two new options creating the perfect Big Mac for anyone in your family.”
“We carefully created the Grand Mac and Mac Jr. to innovate on the classic Big Mac,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “There is an emotional connection to the Big Mac sandwich. The Big Mac is a famous and iconic American food. For many, it’s a treat that brings happiness and conjures up a nostalgic connection, especially for those people for whom Big Mac was their first ‘grown up’ burger.”
The items will be on the menu at participating restaurants, including the North Chalkville Road, Edwards Lake Parkway and Pinson Valley locations, for a limited time.