Cougars’ star WR won’t announce until signing day, Igbinoghene lands interesting offer

With National Signing Date arriving on Feb. 1, just two scant weeks away, the phones are picking up for recruits of all stars, all shapes and all sizes.

Clay-Chalkville wide receiver Nico Collins, still uncommitted with Alabama, Michigan and Georgia leading and LSU and maybe a couple of others trailing, is in Hawaii this week for the Polynesian Bowl, a high school all-star game. The game is Saturday night at 10 CST. Played at Aloha Stadium, the only broadcast will be streamed over ESPN3.

Collins has already officially visited LSU and Michigan and is due to visit Georgia on Jan. 27. He said he does not have another visit set for Alabama, but he plans to make a midweek trip.

Collins is keeping fans and recruiting experts guessing.

Last Thursday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was supposed to visit Collins at CCHS, but instead it was Tyrone Wheatley, the former UM star tailback, who checked in as Harbaugh’s wife had just a baby. Tim Drevno, the offensive coordinator, was with Wheatley.

Wheatley, the Wolverines running backs coach, accepted the same position for the NFL’s Jakcsonville Jaguars on Tuesday, but it wouldn’t seem to have much of an effect on Collins’ decision, since the fact that he has family from the area has been a factor all along.

LSU assistant Dameyune Craig visited Collins on Friday morning and Collins posted a picture of himself with Georgia assistants just Monday.

Collins has said he won’t announce his decision until signing day.

Cougars teammate Keilend Clayton, an All-Tribune first-teamer at defensive tackle, likely will make his decision known this week.

Noah picks up offer: Although Noah Igbinoghene is committed to Auburn – it is still his pinned tweet on his Twitter account – the Hewitt-Trussville receiver collected a big offer Sunday from Oregon.

Although at first glance one would think it would be hard for Oregon to change Igbinoghene’s mind, especially since being close to home is pretty important to him, remember that he does want to compete in track and field at the collegiate level. And nothing says college track and field like Oregon. Tracktown USA boasts 29 NCAA Championships across indoor, outdoor and cross country and the men have won the past three indoor titles.

With just two weeks to go, Oregon will have to make a charge, but with new coach Willie Taggart there to update the Oregon offense, the Ducks may just do that.