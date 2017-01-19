Covenant Classic School and Daycare hosting grand opening Saturday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Covenant Classical School announced a grand opening set for Saturday, Jan. 21. The open house will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school, located at 6590 Husky Parkway in Trussville.

Children are welcome to tag along, as the open house tour will include the entire facility, as well as playground tours. Light refreshments and door prizes will given away throughout the day.

The 15,000 square foot facility is equipped with 12 classrooms, and serves children ages six weeks through kindergarten. The facility will also include a soccer field, infant patio, multiple playgrounds and a splash pad, which will be used in the summer.

Covenant Classical Schools and Daycare has been open for over 16 years, and will now have a total of seven schools located in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas. The company’s mission is to “transform the world one child at a time by instilling a love for Christ, a love for each other and a love for learning.”

For more information, click here, or email Trussville@ccslion.com.