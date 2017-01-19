Heavy rain is the biggest threat Thursday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The National Weather Service in Birmingham forecast calls for a chance of severe weather coming in waves through Saturday.

However, according to AlabamaWX.com, the biggest threat for central Alabama on Thusday may be very heavy rainfall.

“Even though the SPC has much of the southern two thirds of the state in a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather today, I do believe that this will mainly be a heavy rain event for Central Alabama,” said Scott Martin of AlabamaWX. “The forecast soundings still look to be too saturated for a big severe weather event, and poor lapse rates and unidirectional wind flow (shear) are limiting factors as well.

“A few storms could reach severe limits with gusty winds and small hail, and the chance of a small tornado is not out of the question, even though the likely hood is very low. The main window for any stronger storms will be from now until midnight. Rain totals by the end of the day could be as high as 2 to 3 inches, so we could very well have some localized flash flooding events. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the upper 70s across Central Alabama, with overnight lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.”