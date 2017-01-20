NWS Birmingham says risk of severe weather possible over the weekend

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The rain chances this weekend continue to improve according to the latest from the National Weather Service, but chances of severe weather are steadily declining.

According to NWS Birmingham, the greatest severe threat appears to be with the first wave of showers scheduled for roughly 3 a.m. through noon on Saturday. Most of the severe weather, however, is set for south of Birmingham.

James Spann said the weather is likely to hit south of I-20 on Saturday morning. Those storms, however, will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. For now, severe weather north of Interstate 20 looks unlikely early tomorrow morning.

Storms on Sunday could form as early as 2:00 a.m., and the chance of storms will continue through the day, although by Sunday afternoon the stronger storms will shift down into areas south and east of Birmingham.

“Forecast wind fields are rather unidirectional, so for this round of storms it looks like the main threat will come from small hail and gusty thunderstorm winds. The tornado risk looks pretty low for now,” Spann said.