Pinson council will fund maintenance for PVHS football team

PINSON — The Pinson City Council voted Thursday night to fund some projects for the school’s athletic program.

The council voted to spend $10,416.81 to pay for football field maintenance, work to the field house, reconditioning helmets for football and an outstanding water bill of $2,471.81.

The Council, likewise, received a hefty check as a result of previous litigation. Several years ago, the council ran into an issue with a local subdivision. The roads were left unfinished in that subdivision, leaving the city with the responsibility of finishing and maintaining them. Since the roads were supposed to be finished by the original developer, by law that company is responsible for paying for the work.

Generally, there is bond money associated with a neighborhood development in the event the developer does not fulfill this obligation, but that was not the case in this instance. City attorney Shane Black reached a settlement with the developer that placed liens on various properties owned by the contractor until that debt could be paid. The developer managed to sell some of those properties and remove the liens, netting the City of Pinson $90,000.

Several years ago Mayor Hoyt Sanders applied for a FEMA grant for an emergency storm shelter. Sanders announced Thursday the grant was approved for $170,182.

