Pinson council will fund maintenance for PVHS football team
By Lee Weyhrich
For The Tribune
PINSON — The Pinson City Council voted Thursday night to fund some projects for the school’s athletic program.
The council voted to spend $10,416.81 to pay for football field maintenance, work to the field house, reconditioning helmets for football and an outstanding water bill of $2,471.81.
The Council, likewise, received a hefty check as a result of previous litigation. Several years ago, the council ran into an issue with a local subdivision. The roads were left unfinished in that subdivision, leaving the city with the responsibility of finishing and maintaining them. Since the roads were supposed to be finished by the original developer, by law that company is responsible for paying for the work.
Generally, there is bond money associated with a neighborhood development in the event the developer does not fulfill this obligation, but that was not the case in this instance. City attorney Shane Black reached a settlement with the developer that placed liens on various properties owned by the contractor until that debt could be paid. The developer managed to sell some of those properties and remove the liens, netting the City of Pinson $90,000.
Several years ago Mayor Hoyt Sanders applied for a FEMA grant for an emergency storm shelter. Sanders announced Thursday the grant was approved for $170,182.
In other business, the council:
- Voted unanimously to abate a property at 4169 Powell Avenue. The cost of the abatement is $11,691.24 to demolish a burned structure at that location and clean up debris.
- Created and hired the position of Mowing Crew Leader Assistant. The assistant will be responsible for assisting the mowing crew leader with mowing, landscaping, grounds maintenance, and management of part time and seasonal helpers. The job is a full-time, seasonal position.
- Voted to authorize the mayor to receive bids for a tractor with a loader and a mower attachment, preferably one that can also accommodate a back hoe. The mower would be a boom-type with a brush blade. The front end lower would be useful not only for general maintenance but would also be used to load sand into city trucks for use in inclement weather.
- Agreed to take part in the Emergency Preparedness tax holiday February 24-26.
Comments
How big is the public storm shelter going to be that is going to be built on JefCoEd property at the PHCC in Palmerdale on the old tennis courts. How many people can it hold?
What about helping PVHS softball !!!!!!