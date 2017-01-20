 [fiatalert]
TPD arrests one following chase, crash in stolen car; two suspects at large

Posted by: Posted date: January 20, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police arrested one suspect Friday morning in a brief car chase in the city. According to Captain Jeff Bridges, three suspects were in a stolen car, and attempted to elude police on South Chalkville Road before crashing.

Two of the suspects fled on foot, but  Javhon Marquis Robinson, 25, of Center Point, is charged with second degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude. He is currently in the Trussville City Jail.

Javhon Marquis Robinson Photo courtesy TPD

