One killed, another injured in accident involving overturned Corvette

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred last night just after 10:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle accident in 3800 block of Industrial Drive just north of Tarrant. They arrived to find an overturned 2002 Chevrolet Corvette.

Information on the scene is that the Corvette had been traveling along Industrial Drive at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and the car left the road and overturned.

The driver, 54-year-old Harbert Kuykendall of Oneonta, was pronounced dead on the scene. A 27-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no other vehicles involved and no one else was injured.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.