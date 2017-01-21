4:45 a.m. Saturday: Storms moving our way

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –UPDATE 6:11 a.m. – We are monitoring multiple weather sources across metro Birmingham and the state. Locally, our main threat is lightning and potential heavy rains at times. The threat for tornadoes remains primarily in counties to our south. We will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

UPDATE 5:45 a.m. – Per James Spann, strong storms moving into the metro Birmingham area at this time, but they are not considered severe. The main threat for tornadoes remains south of the metro area.

PREVIOUS – Storms moving into Jefferson County from the southwest will arrive shortly. These storms have produced tornado warnings in Mississippi and southwestern Alabama counties. There are reports of extensive tornado damage in Hattiesburg and Pearl, Ms.

Here is today’s forecast from NWS.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.. High near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.