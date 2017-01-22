Sunday morning storms down trees, damage buildings in Jefferson, Blount counties

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –Early Sunday morning, the latest wave of severe weather swept through Jefferson and Blount counties. The storm produced straight line winds that downed trees across the area and caused structural damage, particularly in the Oneonta area.

Alabama Power reported about 4,000 power outages. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the threat could have been much worse, but the unstable air mass stayed over counties south of Jefferson.

A final wave of storms is expected after 10 a.m. Sunday, but the greatest threat should stay just south of Jefferson County.