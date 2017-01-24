Chipotle approved for alcohol license, hopes to open by the first of March

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville City Council unanimously approved the sale of alcohol for Chipotle Mexican Grill on Morrow Ave. at their meeting Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Chipotle said the business is ABC board approved and a member of the Responsible Vendor program. He went on to say the restaurant plans to open around the first of March this year.

This will be the fourth location in the greater Birmingham area.

The council also approved the hire of three firefighters for the city at the request of the department. This addition should bring the department to full force.

In other business, the council:

Approved adding several names to the Municipal Court Fund bank accounts at Regions Bank.

Approved the hiring of Wayne Sullivan as City Engineer.

Approved a Transportaion Conference for Sullivan at a cost of $200 plus expenses.

Appproved the Chamber Contract allocation for $30,000.

Approved Merit increase for Viridiana Herrera at the Public Library.