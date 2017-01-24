Trussville City Schools release potential school year calendars

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education voted last night to put the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school calendars on the table for submission. The calendars must be tabled for 30 days before it can be voted on formally.

According to these calendars, students would return from Summer break the second Wednesday in August and no student would be in school past Memorial Day. Each year allows for more than 10 days break over Christmas, as well as a two day Fall Break and three days for Thanksgiving holidays.

Cick on the calendar to load them at a larger resolution.