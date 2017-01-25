BOE urges citizens to support ad valorem tax renewal

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education met Monday night during Board Appreciation Month, and were treated to several goodies, including a pair of videos produced by the schools and their students.

As far as business was concerned, the board approved a resolution to support the renewal of three upcoming ad valorem tax votes. Board President Sid McNeal was adamant in his description of the resolution that the tax is not a new tax. The three taxes up for renewal are continuations of current ad valorem taxes that make up 43 percent of the school system’s operating budget.

Two of the taxes are county-wide, while one tax is district-specific — meaning only Trussville residents are voting on the renewal, and the city will be the only recipient of those monies.

“This tax money is crucial to our budget,” Jim Kirkland, financial advisor for TCS, said.

The vote is scheduled for March 7.

During the meeting, several citizens voiced their concerns over a number of lingering issues, including class size and recess during the week, among other topics. Communication, or seemingly lack thereof, seemed to be at the forefront of each parent.

“We parents have asked our leaders questions about these topics over and over,” Kristi Jones said, “Over and over, our questions have gone unanswered.

“It should not be this hard for parents to get a straight answer.”

Jones also said the school board vowed to have email addresses set up more than three months ago, but as of the meeting they have not been set up.

“We have a huge breakdown in communication, and it’s beginning to seem like it’s due to a lack of desire to communicate,” Jones added.

As is the board’s normal procedure, there was no individual response to any of the parents who spoke during the meeting.

“When can we expect feedback on the issues, concerns and or suggestions that were brought forward, and how will we receive that feedback?,” Lashanda Love said. “We’re looking forward to that feedback so we can move forward.”

Phone calls and emails to TCS Superintendent Pattie Neill went unreturned.