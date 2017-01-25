Lane closures in Pinson to begin Jan. 30

PINSON — The Alabama Dept. of Transportation (ALDOT) is planning the construction of a center turn lane on Bradford Road in Pinson. The construction is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Jan. 30 and will cause traffic delays.

Construction is planned at mile-marker 16 on Bradford Road, and the construction will close the northbound lane of AL 79 for planning the tie-ins and for widening the roadway. This will require a single through lane with intermittent traffic stops and a pilot car for traffic to follow.

Once the tie-ins and widening is complete in the northbound direction, the operation will move to the southbound lanes. This will require another single lane with intermittent traffic stops and a pilot car for traffic to follow.

After all northbound and southbound tie-ins and widening is completed, the operation will then move back to the northbound lane to place the final layer of asphalt. This will require a single lane as well. Once the wearing surface has been placed on the nortbound side, the same will follow on the southbound side.

This work will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. the week of Jan. 30, and Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. thru 5 p.m. the next week. All lanes are expected to be opened no later than 5 p.m. each day.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.