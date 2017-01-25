Mountain Brook police investigating burglary with shots fired

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MOUNTAIN BROOK — Mountain Brook police are investigating a car burglary from early Wednesday morning, according to Carol Robinson. There were reports from one resident of gunfire during the break-in.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the call near English Village, and when they arrived on the scene, there was evidence to support that report.

According to the report, the suspect fled once he was spotted by residents. Police were unable to find the suspect, but were able to give a description of his clothing. He was wearing a light-colored jacket and carrying a backpack.