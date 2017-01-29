Missing south Alabama teens may be in danger

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

ENTERPRISE –The Coffee County Sheriff Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Beth Fisher and Haley Parrish. Law enforcement believes the teens may be in danger.

They were last seen in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday.

Fisher is 16-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing glasses and skinny jeans with brown boots.

Parrish is 14-years-old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was wearing a cheetah print shirt with jeans and had a black choker around her neck when she was last seen.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Beth Fisher or Haley Parrish, please contact the Coffee County Sheriff Office at 334-894-5535 or 334-894-6200 or call 911.