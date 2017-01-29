Pinson woman killed in Saturday crash

BIRMINGHAM — A two-vehicle crash at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, has claimed the life of a Pinson woman.

Peggy Hollingsworth Blake, 80, was killed when the 2017 Honda Civic she was driving collided with a 2015 Acura TLX.

Blake, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Grandview Medical Center where she was later died of her injuries. The driver of the Acura was not injured.

The crash occurred on U.S. 280 three miles west of Birmingham.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

