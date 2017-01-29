By Scott Buttram, publisher

Commentary

TRUSSVILLE –Right now, there is a Muslim entering the United States. They are coming from Paris, or London, or Madrid, or Tokyo, or Beijing. No one is stopping them. No one is sending them home or detaining them. It isn’t happening because there is no Muslim ban in the United States. It doesn’t exist.

Despite the meltdown over President Donald Trump’s recent immigration order restricting travel visas for seven countries, there is no Muslim ban. Of course, that hasn’t stopped #MuslimBan from becoming a thing in the hyperbole world of social media.

Twitter's 140 characters aren't designed for deep discussion and certainly not for deep thought. That's why it's the perfect hangout for so many in the media.

The order merely suspends the issuance of visas for Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen while the Department of Homeland Security reviews and strengthens the vetting process of individuals traveling to the United States. Ultimately, the goal is to make sure people entering this country are who they say they are and intend no ill will toward American citizens.

It may be extended or maybe it won’t. In the meantime, exceptions can be made on a case by case basis.

That’s prudent considering the government of several of those countries is in shambles and others, such as Iran, are certainly no friend to the United States. Should additional countries be added? Probably. And Trump’s order allows that based on the recommendation of cabinet members.

The order also suspends the refugee resettlement program for 120 days. That program will ultimately give priority to people who are being persecuted for religious reasons. Considering it is Christians who are being beheaded by Muslim terrorists, we should probably find out why more Muslims than Christians were permitted into the U.S. in 2016.

Certainly some Muslims are under attack from other Muslims in Islamic civil wars. That’s undeniable, but the fact that Christians are the favored target is also undeniable.

The fact is, all seven of these countries were already under travel restrictions put in place by former president Barack Obama. The concerns that caused Obama to initiate the restrictions in the first place have only deteriorated.

Funny how the Chicken Little crowd didn’t hashtag Muslim ban when Obama issued his order. Of course, this is the same crowd that thought he could do no wrong and Hillary couldn’t lose. Even now, most of them have been too busy wetting their pants to realize Trump simply upped the ante that Obama put in the game.

After eight years of the anti-Obama crowd criticizing every decision he made, you can bet your bottom dollar that the anti-Trump crowd will return the favor in spades. Grab a comfortable chair and enjoy the show. It’s just getting started.